LA Confidential autoflower seeds

by WeedSeedsExpress
IndicaTHC 17%CBD —
Strain rating:
buy here
  • Photo of LA Confidential autoflower seeds

About this product

LA Confidential autoflower grows into a autoflower plant consisting of 65% Indica and 15% Sativa. This autoflower strains also contains 20% ruderalis. LA Confidential autoflower has been derived from: Og La Affie x Afghani x Ruderalis. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, she has a high mold resistance, and this strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors with a flowering time of 56 to 70 days. LA Confidential autoflower are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 80 and 120 cm and yields up to 350 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 100 and 150 cm and will yield 300 to 450 gram per plant.

The weed has the following flavors: herbal, earthy, woody, pine and the effects can best be described as: arousing, relaxed, giggly, focused, tingly.

Learn more about LA Confidential autoflower, check reviews from other consumers and write your own review.

Now in stock, buy LA Confidential autoflower at Weedseedsexpress today and get ready for the grow of a lifetime!

About this strain

LA Confidential, also known as "Confidential" and "Confidential OG," is a popular indica marijuana strain. Its buds have a frosty, lime green appearance and little purple leaves. The taste of LA Confidential is smooth and piney, with a classic skunky aroma that does not linger for too long. Overall, LA Confidential is a well-rounded strain that delivers a fast-approaching sensation that is both psychedelic and super calming on the mind and body. For newer patients seeking relief, LA Confidential can both lull you to sleep and treat acute pain. 

Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand WeedSeedsExpress
WeedSeedsExpress
Shop products
Weedseedsexpress is a refreshing Dutch seed company with a wide range of high quality cannabis seeds at affordable prices. Our seeds are selected with the greatest care and in our assortment you find a large variety of seeds from all over the world. From well-known and popular cannabis strains to rare and unknown species. With our seeds we offer the following services:

* Delivery guarantee available
* Fast and discreet shipping from New York, USA
* Awesome customer support 24/7
* High quality and affordable seeds

Today, we are the #1 seed supplier to many satisfied customers and growers world wide. We warmly welcome you to our shop at weedseedsexpress.com!
Notice a problem?Report this item