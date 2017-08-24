LA Confidential feminized grows into a feminized plant consisting of 80% Indica and 20% Sativa. LA Confidential feminized has been derived from: Og La Affie x Afghani. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, she has a high mold resistance, and this strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors with a flowering time of 56 to 70 days. LA Confidential feminized are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 100 and 150 cm and yields up to 550 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 120 and 180 cm and will yield 400 to 600 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: earthy, pine, woody and the effects can best be described as: giggly, relaxed, arousing, happy, focused, tingly.



Learn more about LA Confidential feminized, check reviews from other consumers and write your own review.



Now in stock, buy LA Confidential feminized at Weedseedsexpress today and get ready for the grow of a lifetime!

Show more