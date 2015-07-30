About this product
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Happy
65% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
63% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
52% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
26% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people say it helps with anxious
Stress
42% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
39% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
37% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
