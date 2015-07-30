Lamb's Bread feminized grows into a feminized plant consisting of 5% indica and 95% sativa. Lamb's Bread feminized has been derived from: Jamaican Sativa. These seeds are most suitable for advanced growers. This cannabis plant has a medium mold resistance. This strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 63 to 70 days. Lamb's Bread is well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 120 and 150 cm and yields up to 400 gram per m². Outdoors, the plant height lies between 140 and 200 cm and will yield 300 to 400 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: earthy, sweet, citrus, herbal, woody, spicy and the effects can best be described as: happy, relaxed, creative, cerebral, energetic.



