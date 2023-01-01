Lemon autoflowering seeds grows into a plant with 10% indica and 70% sativa properties and 20% is ruderalis. Lemon has been derived from: Lowryder #2 x Lemon Skunk. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, this strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 49 to 56 days. Lemon autoflowering seeds are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 60 and 70 cm and yields up to 400 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 80 and 100 cm and will yield 30 to 150 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: citrus, earthy, lemon, pungent, skunk, pepper, pine and the effects can best be described as: euphoric, relaxed, uplifting.



View all details about Lemon autoflowering seeds from Weedseedsexpress, check reviews from other consumers and write your own review.



