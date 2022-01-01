About this product
Northern Lights x Big Bud autoflowering seeds grow into a plant with 80% indica and 0% sativa properties and 20% is ruderalis. Northern Lights x Big Bud has been derived from: Northern Light x Big Bud (Critical x Skunk #1). The grow difficulty of the plant is moderate, has a medium mold resistance, this strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 42 to 49 days. Northern Lights x Big Bud autoflowering seeds are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 100 and 130 cm and yields up to 600 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 130 and 170 cm and will yield 60 to 100 gram per plant.
The weed has the following flavors: sweet, pine, mango and the effects can best be described as: euphoric, relaxed, energetic, uplifting.
View all details about Northern Lights x Big Bud autoflowering seeds from Weedseedsexpress

About this brand
Weedseedsexpress
Weedseedsexpress is a refreshing Dutch seed company with a wide range of high quality cannabis seeds at affordable prices. Our seeds are selected with the greatest care and in our assortment you find a large variety of seeds from all over the world. From well-known and popular cannabis strains to rare and unknown species. With our seeds we offer the following services:
* Delivery guaranteed worldwide
* Fast and discreet shipping
* Awesome customer support 24/7
* High quality and affordable seeds
Today, we are the #1 seed supplier to many satisfied customers and growers world wide. We warmly welcome you to our shop at weedseedsexpress.com!
