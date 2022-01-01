Northern Lights x Big Bud autoflowering seeds grow into a plant with 80% indica and 0% sativa properties and 20% is ruderalis. Northern Lights x Big Bud has been derived from: Northern Light x Big Bud (Critical x Skunk #1). The grow difficulty of the plant is moderate, has a medium mold resistance, this strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 42 to 49 days. Northern Lights x Big Bud autoflowering seeds are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 100 and 130 cm and yields up to 600 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 130 and 170 cm and will yield 60 to 100 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: sweet, pine, mango and the effects can best be described as: euphoric, relaxed, energetic, uplifting.



