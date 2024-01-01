Love Potion autoflower grows into a autoflower plant consisting of 15% Indica and 65% Sativa. Because this strain is an autoflower variety, she contains 20% ruderalis . Love Potion autoflower has been derived from: Love Potion #1 x Lowryder. These seeds are most suitable for beginner growers. This cannabis plant has a high mold resistance. This strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 49 to 56 days. Love Potion is well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 50 and 100 cm and yields up to 450 gram per m². Outdoors, the plant height lies between 50 and 100 cm and will yield 40 to 100 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: berry, fruity, mango, peach, strawberry, candy and the effects can best be described as: arousing, creative, energetic, focused, happy, uplifting.



