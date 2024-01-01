LSD feminized grows into a feminized plant consisting of 50% Indica and 50% Sativa. LSD feminized has been derived from: Skunk x Afghani. These seeds are most suitable for advanced growers. This cannabis plant has a medium mold resistance. This strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 49 to 63 days. LSD is well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 80 and 120 cm and yields up to 550 gram per m². Outdoors, the plant height lies between 100 and 180 cm and will yield 500 to 650 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: earthy, citrus, skunk, pungent and the effects can best be described as: euphoric, creative, uplifting.



Now in stock, buy LSD feminized at Weedseedsexpress today and get ready for the grow of a lifetime!

