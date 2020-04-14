MAC 1 feminized grows into a feminized plant consisting of 65% indica and 35% sativa. MAC 1 feminized has been derived from: Alien Cookies x Secret Hybrid Male. These seeds are most suitable for advanced growers. This cannabis plant has a medium mold resistance. This strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 49 to 56 days. MAC 1 is well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 90 and 180 cm and yields up to 600 gram per m². Outdoors, the plant height lies between 110 and 200 cm and will yield 600 to 700 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: spicy, woody, citrus, earthy, lemon and the effects can best be described as: creative, euphoric, happy, relaxed.



Now in stock, buy MAC 1 feminized at Weedseedsexpress today and get ready for the grow of a lifetime!

