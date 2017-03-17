Magnum autoflowering seeds grows into a plant with 25% indica and 60% sativa properties and 15% is ruderalis. Magnum has been derived from: Unknown. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, this strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 56 to 63 days. Magnum autoflowering seeds are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 80 and 150 cm and yields up to 400 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 120 and 160 cm and will yield 80 to 150 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: citrus, spicy, pungent, sweet, pine and the effects can best be described as: calming, happy, relaxed, creative, energetic, euphoric, giggly, talkative, uplifting.



