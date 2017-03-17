About this product
About this strain
Magnum effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
25 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Energetic
80% of people report feeling energetic
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
48% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry eyes
16% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dry mouth
16% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dizzy
4% of people say it helps with dizzy
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
20% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
16% of people say it helps with anxiety
