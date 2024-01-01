Mamba Negra CBD feminized seeds

by WeedSeedsExpress
HybridTHC —CBD —
buy here
  • Photo of Mamba Negra CBD feminized seeds

About this product

Mamba Negra CBD feminized grows into a feminized plant consisting of 70% Indica and 30% Sativa. Mamba Negra CBD feminized has been derived from: Critical Mass x Skunk x Painkiller Xl. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, she has a high mold resistance, and this strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors with a flowering time of 56 to 70 days. Mamba Negra CBD feminized are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 120 and 170 cm and yields up to 550 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 140 and 210 cm and will yield 500 to 700 gram per plant.

The weed has the following flavors: earthy, sweet, blossoms, berry and the effects can best be described as: relaxed, sleepy, calming, lazy.

Learn more about Mamba Negra CBD feminized, check reviews from other consumers and write your own review.

Now in stock, buy Mamba Negra CBD feminized at Weedseedsexpress today and get ready for the grow of a lifetime!

About this strain

Mamba Negra is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Critical Mass and an unknown parent strain. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Mamba Negra is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Blim Burn Seeds, the average price of Mamba Negra typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Mamba Negra’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Mamba Negra, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.


Something not right? Suggest an edit
write a review

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand WeedSeedsExpress
WeedSeedsExpress
Shop products
Weedseedsexpress is a refreshing Dutch seed company with a wide range of high quality cannabis seeds at affordable prices. Our seeds are selected with the greatest care and in our assortment you find a large variety of seeds from all over the world. From well-known and popular cannabis strains to rare and unknown species. With our seeds we offer the following services:

* Delivery guarantee available
* Fast and discreet shipping from New York, USA
* Awesome customer support 24/7
* High quality and affordable seeds

Today, we are the #1 seed supplier to many satisfied customers and growers world wide. We warmly welcome you to our shop at weedseedsexpress.com!
Notice a problem?Report this item