Mamba Negra CBD feminized grows into a feminized plant consisting of 70% Indica and 30% Sativa. Mamba Negra CBD feminized has been derived from: Critical Mass x Skunk x Painkiller Xl. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, she has a high mold resistance, and this strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors with a flowering time of 56 to 70 days. Mamba Negra CBD feminized are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 120 and 170 cm and yields up to 550 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 140 and 210 cm and will yield 500 to 700 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: earthy, sweet, blossoms, berry and the effects can best be described as: relaxed, sleepy, calming, lazy.



