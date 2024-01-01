Maple Leaf feminized grows into a feminized plant consisting of 30% Indica and 70% Sativa. Maple Leaf feminized has been derived from: Mazar x Afghan Kush. These seeds are most suitable for beginner growers. This cannabis plant has a high mold resistance. This strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 63 to 70 days. Maple Leaf is well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 80 and 150 cm and yields up to 550 gram per m². Outdoors, the plant height lies between 100 and 180 cm and will yield 450 to 600 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: incense, kush, sweet, woody, pine and the effects can best be described as: relaxed, happy, powerful, tingly.



Now in stock, buy Maple Leaf feminized at Weedseedsexpress today and get ready for the grow of a lifetime!



Show more