Master Kush feminized seeds grow into a plant with 95% indica and 5% sativa properties. Master Kush has been derived from: Hindu Kush x Skunk #1. The grow difficulty of the plant is moderate, has a low mold resistance, this strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 56 to 70 days. Master Kush feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 100 and 120 cm and yields up to 450 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 130 and 160 cm and will yield 450 to 550 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: earthy, kush, pungent, pine and the effects can best be described as: euphoric, relaxed, calming, sleepy, uplifting.



View all details about Master Kush feminized seeds from Weedseedsexpress, check reviews from other consumers and write your own review.



Now in stock, buy Master Kush feminized seeds today and grow your own!