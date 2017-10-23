Master Kush Regular Seeds regular grows into a regular plant consisting of 95% Indica and 5% Sativa. Master Kush Regular Seeds regular has been derived from: Hindu Kush x Skunk #1. These seeds are most suitable for advanced growers. This cannabis plant has a medium mold resistance. This strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 49 to 56 days. Master Kush Regular Seeds is well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 100 and 120 cm and yields up to 600 gram per m². Outdoors, the plant height lies between 130 and 160 cm and will yield 600 to 700 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: earthy, woody and the effects can best be described as: energetic, euphoric, happy, relaxed.



