Mazar autoflowering seeds grow into a plant with 50% indica and 30% sativa properties and 20% is ruderalis. Mazar has been derived from: Mazar x Ruderalis. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, this strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 56 to 63 days. Mazar autoflowering seeds are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 60 and 70 cm and yields up to 500 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 70 and 90 cm and will yield 60 to 200 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: earthy, spicy, citrus, flowery, incense, sweet and the effects can best be described as: lazy, relaxed, euphoric, uplifting.



