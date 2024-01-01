Moonshine Cookies autoflower seeds

by WeedSeedsExpress
HybridTHC —CBD —
  • Photo of Moonshine Cookies autoflower seeds
About this product

Moonshine Cookies autoflower grows into a autoflower plant consisting of 40% Indica and 40% Sativa. Because this strain is an autoflower variety, she contains 20% ruderalis . Moonshine Cookies autoflower has been derived from: Girl Scout Cookies x Moonshine Haze x Ruderalis. These seeds are most suitable for beginner growers. This cannabis plant has a high mold resistance. This strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 70 to 77 days. Moonshine Cookies is well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 80 and 150 cm and yields up to 450 gram per m². Outdoors, the plant height lies between 100 and 180 cm and will yield 400 to 500 gram per plant.

The weed has the following flavors: skunk, berry, sweet and the effects can best be described as: euphoric, talkative, relaxed, cerebral.

Now in stock, buy Moonshine Cookies autoflower at Weedseedsexpress today and get ready for the grow of a lifetime!

About this strain

Moonshine Cookies is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Moonshine Haze and GSC. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. Moonshine Cookies is a delicious and uplifting strain that has a sweet, orange, and skunky flavor and aroma. Moonshine Cookies is 25% THC, making this strain a strong choice for experienced cannabis consumers who can handle a potent high. Leafly customers tell us Moonshine Cookies effects include feeling euphoric, creative, and focused. Medical marijuana patients often choose Moonshine Cookies when dealing with symptoms associated with chronic pain, mood disorders, and attention disorders. Bred by Terrapin Care Station, Moonshine Cookies features flavors like citrus, diesel, and mint. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Moonshine Cookies typically ranges from $35-$45 per eighth. Moonshine Cookies has a cerebral and stimulating high that can boost your mood and creativity. This strain is best enjoyed during the day or when you need a burst of energy and fun. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Moonshine Cookies, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

WeedSeedsExpress
