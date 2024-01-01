Moonshine Cookies feminized grows into a feminized plant consisting of 50% Indica and 50% Sativa. Moonshine Cookies feminized has been derived from: Girl Scout Cookies x Moonshine Haze. These seeds are most suitable for advanced growers. This cannabis plant has a high mold resistance. This strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 56 to 70 days. Moonshine Cookies is well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 100 and 180 cm and yields up to 700 gram per m². Outdoors, the plant height lies between 120 and 200 cm and will yield 600 to 800 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: skunk, berry, sweet and the effects can best be described as: euphoric, talkative, relaxed, cerebral.



Now in stock, buy Moonshine Cookies feminized at Weedseedsexpress today and get ready for the grow of a lifetime!



Now in stock, buy Moonshine Cookies feminized today and grow your own!

read more