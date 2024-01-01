CBD Candida feminized grows into a feminized plant consisting of 45% Indica and 55% Sativa. CBD Candida feminized has been derived from: Acdc x Harlequin. These seeds are most suitable for beginner growers. This cannabis plant has a high mold resistance. This strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 56 to 70 days. CBD Candida is well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 90 and 160 cm and yields up to 400 gram per m². Outdoors, the plant height lies between 120 and 200 cm and will yield 550 to 600 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: citrus, sweet, candy, berry and the effects can best be described as: hungry, happy, relaxed.



