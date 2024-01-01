About this product
Neville's Haze feminized grows into a feminized plant consisting of 20% Indica and 80% Sativa. Neville's Haze feminized has been derived from: Haze x Northern Lights #5. These seeds are most suitable for beginner growers. This cannabis plant has a high mold resistance. This strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 56 to 70 days. Neville's Haze is well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 100 and 160 cm and yields up to 700 gram per m². Outdoors, the plant height lies between 120 and 200 cm and will yield 550 to 750 gram per plant.
Now in stock, buy Neville's Haze feminized at Weedseedsexpress today and get ready for the grow of a lifetime!
Now in stock, buy Neville's Haze feminized today and grow your own!
Neville's Haze feminized seeds
THC —CBD —
About this product
About this brand
WeedSeedsExpress
Weedseedsexpress is a refreshing Dutch seed company with a wide range of high quality cannabis seeds at affordable prices. Our seeds are selected with the greatest care and in our assortment you find a large variety of seeds from all over the world. From well-known and popular cannabis strains to rare and unknown species. With our seeds we offer the following services:
* Delivery guarantee available
* Fast and discreet shipping from New York, USA
* Awesome customer support 24/7
* High quality and affordable seeds
Today, we are the #1 seed supplier to many satisfied customers and growers world wide. We warmly welcome you to our shop at weedseedsexpress.com!
