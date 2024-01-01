Neville's Haze feminized seeds

by WeedSeedsExpress
  • Photo of Neville's Haze feminized seeds
About this product

Neville's Haze feminized grows into a feminized plant consisting of 20% Indica and 80% Sativa. Neville's Haze feminized has been derived from: Haze x Northern Lights #5. These seeds are most suitable for beginner growers. This cannabis plant has a high mold resistance. This strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 56 to 70 days. Neville's Haze is well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 100 and 160 cm and yields up to 700 gram per m². Outdoors, the plant height lies between 120 and 200 cm and will yield 550 to 750 gram per plant.

The weed has the following flavors: citrus, diesel, pungent, pepper and the effects can best be described as: focused, happy, relaxed, uplifting.

About this brand

WeedSeedsExpress
Weedseedsexpress is a refreshing Dutch seed company with a wide range of high quality cannabis seeds at affordable prices. Our seeds are selected with the greatest care and in our assortment you find a large variety of seeds from all over the world. From well-known and popular cannabis strains to rare and unknown species. With our seeds we offer the following services:

* Delivery guarantee available
* Fast and discreet shipping from New York, USA
* Awesome customer support 24/7
* High quality and affordable seeds

Today, we are the #1 seed supplier to many satisfied customers and growers world wide. We warmly welcome you to our shop at weedseedsexpress.com!
