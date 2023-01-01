OG Kush CBD feminized seeds grow into a plant with 40% indica and 60% sativa properties. OG Kush CBD has been derived from: OG Kush X Elite CBD. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, this strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 60 to 65 days. OG Kush CBD feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 100 and 150 cm and yields up to 450 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 150 and 250 cm and will yield 450 to 550 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: earthy, kush, tropical and the effects can best be described as: happy, relaxed.



