Oreoz feminized grows into a feminized plant consisting of 70% Indica and 30% Sativa. Oreoz feminized has been derived from: Cookies And Cream x Secret Weapon. These seeds are most suitable for beginner growers. This cannabis plant has a high mold resistance. This strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 63 to 70 days. Oreoz is well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 80 and 160 cm and yields up to 500 gram per m². Outdoors, the plant height lies between 100 and 180 cm and will yield 500 to 700 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: pungent, diesel, cream, vanilla and the effects can best be described as: energetic, happy, uplifting, focused.



