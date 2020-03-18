Original Glue feminized seeds grow into a plant with 50% indica and 50% sativa properties. Original Glue has been derived from: ApePower x MonkeyWeed x HealthMonkey. The grow difficulty of the plant is moderate, has a high mold resistance, this strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 49 to 63 days. Original Glue feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 90 and 140 cm and yields up to 600 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 130 and 220 cm and will yield 500 to 700 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: coffee, earthy, chocolate, pine and the effects can best be described as: energetic, euphoric, happy, relaxed, uplifting.



