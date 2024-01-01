Outback OG feminized grows into a feminized plant consisting of 70% Indica and 30% Sativa. Outback OG feminized has been derived from: Critical x Australian Blue x Ak. These seeds are most suitable for beginner growers. This cannabis plant has a high mold resistance. This strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 56 to 70 days. Outback OG is well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 100 and 150 cm and yields up to 550 gram per m². Outdoors, the plant height lies between 110 and 190 cm and will yield 500 to 700 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: cheese, fruity, lemon, diesel and the effects can best be described as: happy, euphoric, talkative, relaxed, creative.





