Peanut Butter Breath feminized grows into a feminized plant consisting of 50% indica and 50% sativa. Peanut Butter Breath feminized has been derived from: Do-si-Dos x Mendo Breath F2. These seeds are most suitable for beginner growers. This cannabis plant has a high mold resistance. This strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 56 to 63 days. Peanut Butter Breath is well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 90 and 150 cm and yields up to 300 gram per m². Outdoors, the plant height lies between 180 and 220 cm and will yield 300 to 350 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: nutty, herbal, earthy and the effects can best be described as: relaxed, powerful, calming, uplifting.



Now in stock, buy Peanut Butter Breath feminized at Weedseedsexpress today

