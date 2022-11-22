Permanent Marker feminized grows into a feminized plant consisting of 70% indica and 30% sativa. Permanent Marker feminized has been derived from: Biscotti x Jealousy x Sherbet Bx. These seeds are most suitable for advanced growers. This cannabis plant has a medium mold resistance. This strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 56 to 70 days. Permanent Marker is well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 80 and 170 cm and yields up to 550 gram per m². Outdoors, the plant height lies between 120 and 200 cm and will yield 700 to 850 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: flowery, sweet, pungent, soap, candy and the effects can best be described as: creative, euphoric, happy, relaxed, powerful, uplifting.



Now in stock, buy Permanent Marker feminized at Weedseedsexpress today and get ready for the grow of a lifetime!

Show more