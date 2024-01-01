Pink Rozay feminized seeds

by WeedSeedsExpress
IndicaTHC 21%CBD —
Strain rating:
buy here
  • Photo of Pink Rozay feminized seeds

About this product

Pink Rozay feminized grows into a feminized plant consisting of 75% Indica and 25% Sativa. Pink Rozay feminized has been derived from: Lemoncello x Lemon Pound Cake. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, she has a high mold resistance, and this strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors with a flowering time of 56 to 70 days. Pink Rozay feminized are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 120 and 180 cm and yields up to 550 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 150 and 200 cm and will yield 550 to 650 gram per plant.

The weed has the following flavors: flowery, lavender, fruity, sweet, herbal and the effects can best be described as: arousing, sleepy, relaxed, tingly.

Learn more about Pink Rozay feminized, check reviews from other consumers and write your own review.

Now in stock, buy Pink Rozay feminized at Weedseedsexpress today and get ready for the grow of a lifetime!

About this strain

Pink Rozay is a potent indica marijuana strain bred by Cookies. Pink Rozay is inspired by the bright, floral flavors you often find when drinking a class of rose - but without the hangover. Smoking Pink Rozay will give you a heavy head high but your body will feel at ease. Because this strain is known to be high in THC, it is important to enjoy in small quantities. Pink Rozay nugs are frosty with muted shades of green and orange. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms related to chronic pain.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand WeedSeedsExpress
WeedSeedsExpress
Shop products
Weedseedsexpress is a refreshing Dutch seed company with a wide range of high quality cannabis seeds at affordable prices. Our seeds are selected with the greatest care and in our assortment you find a large variety of seeds from all over the world. From well-known and popular cannabis strains to rare and unknown species. With our seeds we offer the following services:

* Delivery guarantee available
* Fast and discreet shipping from New York, USA
* Awesome customer support 24/7
* High quality and affordable seeds

Today, we are the #1 seed supplier to many satisfied customers and growers world wide. We warmly welcome you to our shop at weedseedsexpress.com!
Notice a problem?Report this item