Pink Rozay feminized grows into a feminized plant consisting of 75% Indica and 25% Sativa. Pink Rozay feminized has been derived from: Lemoncello x Lemon Pound Cake. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, she has a high mold resistance, and this strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors with a flowering time of 56 to 70 days. Pink Rozay feminized are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 120 and 180 cm and yields up to 550 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 150 and 200 cm and will yield 550 to 650 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: flowery, lavender, fruity, sweet, herbal and the effects can best be described as: arousing, sleepy, relaxed, tingly.



