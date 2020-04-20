Pink Runtz autoflower grows into an autoflower plant consisting of 40% indica and 40% sativa. Because this strain is an autoflower variety, she contains 20% ruderalis. Pink Runtz autoflower has been derived from: Pink Runtz x Ruderalis. These seeds are most suitable for beginner growers. This cannabis plant has a high mold resistance. This strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 56 to 63 days. Pink Runtz is well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 60 and 140 cm and yields up to 500 gram per m². Outdoors, the plant height lies between 70 and 150 cm and will yield 120 to 140 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: cherry, fruity, sour, sweet and the effects can best be described as: energetic, euphoric, relaxed, uplifting, giggly.



Now in stock, buy Pink Runtz autoflower at Weedseedsexpress today and get ready for the grow of a lifetime!

Show more