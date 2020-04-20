Pink Runtz feminized grows into a feminized plant consisting of 50% indica and 50% sativa. Pink Runtz feminized has been derived from: Pink Panties x Rainbow Sherbet. These seeds are most suitable for advanced growers. This cannabis plant has a high mold resistance. This strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 49 to 63 days. Pink Runtz is well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 120 and 180 cm and yields up to 400 gram per m². Outdoors, the plant height lies between 120 and 180 cm and will yield 400 to 450 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: sweet, fruity, cherry, diesel, sour and the effects can best be described as: euphoric, giggly, happy.



Now in stock, buy Pink Runtz feminized at Weedseedsexpress today

