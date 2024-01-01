Pixie Dust feminized grows into a feminized plant consisting of 40% Indica and 60% Sativa. Pixie Dust feminized has been derived from: Blueberry x White Widow x Lavender. These seeds are most suitable for beginner growers. This cannabis plant has a high mold resistance. This strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 63 to 70 days. Pixie Dust is well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 80 and 140 cm and yields up to 650 gram per m². Outdoors, the plant height lies between 100 and 200 cm and will yield 500 to 850 gram per plant.
The weed has the following flavors: sweet, flowery, blueberry and the effects can best be described as: arousing, cerebral, relaxed.
