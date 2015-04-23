Platinum Cookies feminized seeds grow into a plant with 60% indica and 40% sativa properties. Platinum Cookies has been derived from: (OG Kush x Girl Scout Cookies) x Durban Poison. The grow difficulty of the plant is moderate, has a high mold resistance, this strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 56 to 70 days. Platinum Cookies feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 80 and 120 cm and yields up to 450 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 150 and 190 cm and will yield 450 to 600 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: berry, fruity, spicy, sweet and the effects can best be described as: calming, creative, focused, happy, relaxed, stoned.



