Power Kush feminized seeds grow into a plant with 60% indica and 40% sativa properties. Power Kush has been derived from: Afghani x Acapulco Gold x Colombian Gold. The grow difficulty of the plant is moderate, has a medium mold resistance, this strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 56 to 63 days. Power Kush feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 70 and 100 cm and yields up to 550 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 125 and 200 cm and will yield 400 to 600 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: citrus, skunk, diesel, earthy and the effects can best be described as: happy, relaxed, creative, euphoric.



View all details about Power Kush feminized seeds from Weedseedsexpress, check reviews from other consumers and write your own review.



Now in stock, buy Power Kush feminized seeds today and grow your own!