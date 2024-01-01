Pure Indica feminized seeds

by WeedSeedsExpress
IndicaTHC —CBD —
  • Photo of Pure Indica feminized seeds
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
Loading...order on brand's website

About this product

Pure Indica feminized grows into a feminized plant consisting of 90% Indica and 10% Sativa. Pure Indica feminized has been derived from: Og Kush x Mag. These seeds are most suitable for beginner growers. This cannabis plant has a high mold resistance. This strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 56 to 70 days. Pure Indica is well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 80 and 160 cm and yields up to 450 gram per m². Outdoors, the plant height lies between 120 and 180 cm and will yield 350 to 600 gram per plant.

The weed has the following flavors: fruity, sweet, kush and the effects can best be described as: calming, happy, relaxed.

Now in stock, buy Pure Indica feminized at Weedseedsexpress today and get ready for the grow of a lifetime!

Now in stock, buy Pure Indica feminized today and grow your own!

About this strain

  • STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS

  • Feelings:

  • Pure Indica effects are mostly calming.

Pure Indica is an indica weed strain made from inbreeding OG Kush. Pure Indica is 19% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginner cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Pure Indica effects include sleepy, hungry, and tingly. Medical marijuana patients often choose Pure Indica when dealing with symptoms associated with insomnia, pain, and appetite loss. Bred by unknown breeders, Pure Indica features flavors like pine, earthy, and skunk. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Pure Indica typically ranges from $10-$20 per gram. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Pure Indica, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand WeedSeedsExpress
WeedSeedsExpress
Shop products
Weedseedsexpress is a refreshing Dutch seed company with a wide range of high quality cannabis seeds at affordable prices. Our seeds are selected with the greatest care and in our assortment you find a large variety of seeds from all over the world. From well-known and popular cannabis strains to rare and unknown species. With our seeds we offer the following services:

* Delivery guarantee available
* Fast and discreet shipping from New York, USA
* Awesome customer support 24/7
* High quality and affordable seeds

Today, we are the #1 seed supplier to many satisfied customers and growers world wide. We warmly welcome you to our shop at weedseedsexpress.com!
Notice a problem?Report this item