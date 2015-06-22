Purple Haze autoflower grows into an autoflower plant consisting of 30% indica and 50% sativa. Because this strain is an autoflower variety, she contains 20% ruderalis. Purple Haze autoflower has been derived from: Purple Haze x Auto Purple. These seeds are most suitable for beginner growers. This cannabis plant has a high mold resistance. This strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 56 to 63 days. Purple Haze is well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 50 and 70 cm and yields up to 450 gram per m². Outdoors, the plant height lies between 70 and 120 cm and will yield 60 to 100 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: berry, earthy, spicy, sweet, tropical, fruity and the effects can best be described as: creative, energetic, relaxed.



