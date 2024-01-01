Purple Kush autoflower grows into a autoflower pure Indica plant. Because this strain is an autoflower variety, she contains 20% ruderalis . Purple Kush autoflower has been derived from: Purple Kush x Ruderalis. These seeds are most suitable for beginner growers. This cannabis plant has a high mold resistance. This strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 56 to 70 days. Purple Kush is well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 60 and 100 cm and yields up to 300 gram per m². Outdoors, the plant height lies between 100 and 150 cm and will yield 500 to 600 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: fruity, sweet and the effects can best be described as: calming, happy, relaxed.



Now in stock, buy Purple Kush autoflower at Weedseedsexpress today and get ready for the grow of a lifetime!



Show more