Purple Punch autoflower grows into a autoflower plant consisting of 75% indica and 20% sativa. Because this strain is an autoflower variety, she contains 5% ruderalis. Purple Punch autoflower has been derived from: Granddaddy Purple x Larry Og x Big Bud x Skunk #1. These seeds are most suitable for beginner growers. This cannabis plant has a high mold resistance. This strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 50 to 60 days. Purple Punch is well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 60 and 100 cm and yields up to 400 gram per m². Outdoors, the plant height lies between 80 and 120 cm and will yield 80 to 130 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: sweet, fruity, earthy, herbs, spicy and the effects can best be described as: euphoric, happy, calming.



Now in stock, buy Purple Punch autoflower at Weedseedsexpress today and get ready for the grow of a lifetime!

Show more