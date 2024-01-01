Rainbow autoflower grows into a autoflower plant consisting of 45% Indica and 35% Sativa. Because this strain is an autoflower variety, she contains 20% ruderalis . Rainbow autoflower has been derived from: Rainbow x Ruderalis. These seeds are most suitable for beginner growers. This cannabis plant has a high mold resistance. This strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 56 to 70 days. Rainbow is well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 60 and 120 cm and yields up to 500 gram per m². Outdoors, the plant height lies between 80 and 150 cm and will yield 400 to 600 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: fruity, sweet, candy, pineapple and the effects can best be described as: arousing, energetic, focused, tingly, uplifting.



Now in stock, buy Rainbow autoflower at Weedseedsexpress today and get ready for the grow of a lifetime!

