Red Devil autoflower grows into a autoflower plant consisting of 60% Indica and 20% Sativa. Because this strain is an autoflower variety, she contains 20% ruderalis . Red Devil autoflower has been derived from: Afghani x Afghani Skunk. These seeds are most suitable for beginner growers. This cannabis plant has a high mold resistance. This strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 63 to 70 days. Red Devil is well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 80 and 140 cm and yields up to 550 gram per m². Outdoors, the plant height lies between 120 and 190 cm and will yield 500 to 650 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: herbal, pine, earthy, nutty and the effects can best be described as: energetic, euphoric, arousing, powerful.



Now in stock, buy Red Devil autoflower at Weedseedsexpress today and get ready for the grow of a lifetime!



Show more