Runtz autoflowering seeds grows into a plant with 40% indica and 40% sativa properties and 20% is ruderalis. Runtz has been derived from: Zkittlez x Gelato x Ruderalis. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a medium mold resistance, this strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 63 to 70 days. Runtz autoflowering seeds are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 80 and 100 cm and yields up to 500 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 100 and 120 cm and will yield 60 to 90 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: fruity, sweet, herbal and the effects can best be described as: calming, euphoric, relaxed, powerfull.



