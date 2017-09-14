Shiskaberry feminized grows into a feminized plant consisting of 70% Indica and 30% Sativa. Shiskaberry feminized has been derived from: Dj Short Blueberry x Afghani. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, she has a high mold resistance, and this strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors with a flowering time of 49 to 63 days. Shiskaberry feminized are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 100 and 150 cm and yields up to 600 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 120 and 180 cm and will yield 700 to 800 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: berry, sweet, blueberry and the effects can best be described as: focused, happy, relaxed, talkative.



Learn more about Shiskaberry feminized, check reviews from other consumers and write your own review.



Now in stock, buy Shiskaberry feminized at Weedseedsexpress today and get ready for the grow of a lifetime!

