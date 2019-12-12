Sirius Black feminized seeds grow into a plant with 70% indica and 30% sativa properties. Sirius Black has been derived from: Sirius Black. The grow difficulty of the plant is moderate, has a medium mold resistance, this strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 56 to 63 days. Sirius Black feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 80 and 120 cm and yields up to 500 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 120 and 150 cm and will yield 700 to 900 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: citrus, fruity, kush, woody and the effects can best be described as: calming, creative, euphoric, happy, relaxed, powerfull.



View all details about Sirius Black feminized seeds from Weedseedsexpress, check reviews from other consumers and write your own review.



Now in stock, buy Sirius Black feminized seeds today and grow your own!