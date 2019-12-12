About this product
The weed has the following flavors: citrus, fruity, kush, woody and the effects can best be described as: calming, creative, euphoric, happy, relaxed, powerfull.
View all details about Sirius Black feminized seeds from Weedseedsexpress, check reviews from other consumers and write your own review.
Now in stock, buy Sirius Black feminized seeds today and grow your own!
About this strain
Sirius Black by the Oregon Breeders Group is a deep purple indica strain with a rich terpene profile. Exhibiting a strong flavor and aroma of sweet grapes, Sirius Black’s palate is tart but smooth on the exhale. Anticipate pleasant, uplifting euphoria coupled with heady creativity. This strain is excellent in social settings and can be utilized throughout day despite its indica dominance.
Sirius Black effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
About this brand
* Delivery guarantee available
* Fast and discreet shipping
* Awesome customer support 24/7
* High quality and affordable seeds
Today, we are the #1 seed supplier to many satisfied customers and growers world wide. We warmly welcome you to our shop at weedseedsexpress.com!