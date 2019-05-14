Sour Diesel feminized seeds grow into a plant with 30% indica and 70% sativa properties. Sour Diesel has been derived from: Chemdawg 91 x Super Skunk. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, this strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 63 to 70 days. Sour Diesel feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 120 and 160 cm and yields up to 500 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 160 and 300 cm and will yield 500 to 600 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: herbal, citrus, pine and the effects can best be described as: creative, energetic, focused, happy, relaxed, uplifting.



View all details about Sour Diesel feminized seeds from Weedseedsexpress, check reviews from other consumers and write your own review.



Now in stock, buy Sour Diesel feminized seeds today and grow your own!