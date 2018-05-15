Stardawg autoflower grows into an autoflower plant consisting of 50% indica and 30% sativa. Because this strain is an autoflower variety, she contains 20% ruderalis. Stardawg autoflower has been derived from: Stardawg Autoflower. These seeds are most suitable for beginner growers. This cannabis plant has a high mold resistance. This strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 49 to 56 days. Stardawg is well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 70 and 120 cm and yields up to 500 gram per m². Outdoors, the plant height lies between 70 and 120 cm and will yield 50 to 200 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: citrus, pine, lemon, diesel, earthy and the effects can best be described as: cerebral, relaxed, euphoric, social, giggly.



