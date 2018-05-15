Stardawg feminized seeds grows into a plant with 10% indica and 90% sativa properties. Stardawg has been derived from: Chemdog #4 x Tres Dawg. The grow difficulty of the plant is moderate, has a high mold resistance, this strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 63 to 70 days. Stardawg feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 120 and 180 cm and yields up to 500 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 160 and 220 cm and will yield 300 to 400 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: citrus, lemon, skunk, pine, diesel, sweet and the effects can best be described as: creative, energetic, happy, relaxed, social, talkative, euphoric, giggly.



