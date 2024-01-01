About this product
Strawberry Banana autoflower grows into a autoflower plant consisting of 60% Indica and 20% Sativa. Because this strain is an autoflower variety, she contains 20% ruderalis . Strawberry Banana autoflower has been derived from: Bubble Gum x Banana Kush x Ruderalis. These seeds are most suitable for beginner growers. This cannabis plant has a high mold resistance. This strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 70 to 84 days. Strawberry Banana is well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 80 and 150 cm and yields up to 350 gram per m². Outdoors, the plant height lies between 110 and 160 cm and will yield 300 to 500 gram per plant.
The weed has the following flavors: sweet, earthy, tropical, strawberry, banana and the effects can best be described as: happy, talkative, relaxed, euphoric.
Now in stock, buy Strawberry Banana autoflower at Weedseedsexpress today and get ready for the grow of a lifetime!
Now in stock, buy Strawberry Banana autoflower today and grow your own!
The weed has the following flavors: sweet, earthy, tropical, strawberry, banana and the effects can best be described as: happy, talkative, relaxed, euphoric.
Now in stock, buy Strawberry Banana autoflower at Weedseedsexpress today and get ready for the grow of a lifetime!
Now in stock, buy Strawberry Banana autoflower today and grow your own!
Strawberry Banana autoflower seeds
THC —CBD —
order on brand's website
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
About this product
Strawberry Banana autoflower grows into a autoflower plant consisting of 60% Indica and 20% Sativa. Because this strain is an autoflower variety, she contains 20% ruderalis . Strawberry Banana autoflower has been derived from: Bubble Gum x Banana Kush x Ruderalis. These seeds are most suitable for beginner growers. This cannabis plant has a high mold resistance. This strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 70 to 84 days. Strawberry Banana is well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 80 and 150 cm and yields up to 350 gram per m². Outdoors, the plant height lies between 110 and 160 cm and will yield 300 to 500 gram per plant.
The weed has the following flavors: sweet, earthy, tropical, strawberry, banana and the effects can best be described as: happy, talkative, relaxed, euphoric.
Now in stock, buy Strawberry Banana autoflower at Weedseedsexpress today and get ready for the grow of a lifetime!
Now in stock, buy Strawberry Banana autoflower today and grow your own!
The weed has the following flavors: sweet, earthy, tropical, strawberry, banana and the effects can best be described as: happy, talkative, relaxed, euphoric.
Now in stock, buy Strawberry Banana autoflower at Weedseedsexpress today and get ready for the grow of a lifetime!
Now in stock, buy Strawberry Banana autoflower today and grow your own!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
WeedSeedsExpress
Weedseedsexpress is a refreshing Dutch seed company with a wide range of high quality cannabis seeds at affordable prices. Our seeds are selected with the greatest care and in our assortment you find a large variety of seeds from all over the world. From well-known and popular cannabis strains to rare and unknown species. With our seeds we offer the following services:
* Delivery guarantee available
* Fast and discreet shipping from New York, USA
* Awesome customer support 24/7
* High quality and affordable seeds
Today, we are the #1 seed supplier to many satisfied customers and growers world wide. We warmly welcome you to our shop at weedseedsexpress.com!
* Delivery guarantee available
* Fast and discreet shipping from New York, USA
* Awesome customer support 24/7
* High quality and affordable seeds
Today, we are the #1 seed supplier to many satisfied customers and growers world wide. We warmly welcome you to our shop at weedseedsexpress.com!
Notice a problem?Report this item