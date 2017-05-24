Strawberry Banana feminized grows into a feminized plant consisting of 70% Indica and 30% Sativa. Strawberry Banana feminized has been derived from: Bubble Gum x Banana Kush. These seeds are most suitable for beginner growers. This cannabis plant has a high mold resistance. This strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 54 to 70 days. Strawberry Banana is well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 120 and 160 cm and yields up to 550 gram per m². Outdoors, the plant height lies between 140 and 200 cm and will yield 450 to 650 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: sweet, earthy, tropical, strawberry, banana and the effects can best be described as: happy, relaxed, hungry, talkative.



Now in stock, buy Strawberry Banana feminized at Weedseedsexpress today



