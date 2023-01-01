Sunset Sherbet feminized seeds grow into a plant with 85% indica and 15% sativa properties. Sunset Sherbet has been derived from: Girl Scout Cookies x Pink Panties. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, this strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 49 to 56 days. Sunset Sherbet feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 80 and 120 cm and yields up to 300 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 120 and 200 cm and will yield 300 to 400 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: berry, sweet, fruity, lemon and the effects can best be described as: creative, euphoric, happy, relaxed, uplifting.



View all details about Sunset Sherbet feminized seeds from Weedseedsexpress, check reviews from other consumers and write your own review.



Now in stock, buy Sunset Sherbet feminized seeds today and grow your own!

Show more