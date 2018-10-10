Super Lemon Haze autoflower grows into a autoflower plant consisting of 30% indica and 50% sativa. Because this strain is an autoflower variety, she conbtains 20% ruderalis . Super Lemon Haze autoflower has been derived from: Super Lemon Haze x Ruderalis. These seeds are most suitable for beginner growers. This cannabis plant has a high mold resistance. This strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 56 to 63 days. Super Lemon Haze is well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 50 and 100 cm and yields up to 500 gram per m². Outdoors, the plant height lies between 100 and 150 cm and will yield 70 to 100 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: sweet, lemon, citrus and the effects can best be described as: relaxed, cerebral, powerful, creative, social, happy, uplifting.



Now in stock, buy Super Lemon Haze autoflower at Weedseedsexpress today

