Super Lemon Haze feminized grows into a feminized plant consisting of 35% indica and 65% sativa. Super Lemon Haze feminized has been derived from: Lemon Skunk x Super Silver Haze. These seeds are most suitable for beginner growers. This cannabis plant has a high mold resistance. This strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 65 to 70 days. Super Lemon Haze is well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 100 and 150 cm and yields up to 700 gram per m². Outdoors, the plant height lies between 180 and 200 cm and will yield 700 to 900 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: pungent, fruity, lemon, haze, sweet and the effects can best be described as: cerebral, uplifting, euphoric, energetic, creative, arousing.



Now in stock, buy Super Lemon Haze feminized at Weedseedsexpress today

