Sweet Tooth autoflowering seeds grows into a plant with 50% indica and 30% sativa properties and 20% is ruderalis. Sweet Tooth has been derived from: Sweet Tooth x Ruderalis. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a medium mold resistance, this strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 42 to 49 days. Sweet Tooth autoflowering seeds are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 70 and 100 cm and yields up to 550 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 70 and 90 cm and will yield 70 to 200 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: berry, flowery, sweet, tropical and the effects can best be described as: energetic, euphoric, focused, relaxed, uplifting.



