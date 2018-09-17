Sweet Tooth feminized seeds grows into a plant with 70% indica and 30% sativa properties. Sweet Tooth has been derived from: Afghani x Nepalese x Hawaiian. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, this strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 65 to 75 days. Sweet Tooth feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 80 and 90 cm and yields up to 450 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 80 and 120 cm and will yield 450 to 550 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: berry, earthy, flowery, fruity, mango, woody and the effects can best be described as: calming, creative, happy, relaxed, sleepy.



View all details about Sweet Tooth feminized seeds from Weedseedsexpress, check reviews from other consumers and write your own review.



Now in stock, buy Sweet Tooth feminized seeds today and grow your own!

