Swiss Cheese feminized seeds grow into a plant with 60% indica and 40% sativa properties. Swiss Cheese has been derived from: Skunk #1 x Swiss Miss. The grow difficulty of the plant is moderate, has a high mold resistance, this strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 42 to 56 days. Swiss Cheese feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 100 and 160 cm and yields up to 500 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 140 and 200 cm and will yield 525 to 600 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: pungent, skunk, tropical, earthy, cheese and the effects can best be described as: creative, energetic, focused, happy, relaxed.



View all details about Swiss Cheese feminized seeds from Weedseedsexpress



